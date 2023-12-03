FREE FULL FIGHT: Prajanchai PK Saenchai stuns legendary Sam-A in historic world title win at ONE debut

ONE Championship has shared the entire fight footage for Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s first world title win against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

In July 2021, Prajanchai fought under the ONE banner for the first time at ONE: Battleground. The Thai fighter was quickly tested, as he was matched up against the legendary Sam-A for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai passed the test with flying colors and secured a unanimous decision win. Over two years later, ONE re-posted the entire fight on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before interim titleholder Prajanchai seeks redemption against reigning king Joseph Lasiri in their ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his crowning moment against Thai icon Sam-A back in 2021!”

On June 23 this year, Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A met for another five-round Muay Thai battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22. The clash between the world-class strikers had added stakes. The ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title was on the line after reigning world champion Joseph Lasiri was sidelined with a significant leg injury.

Sam-A looked to reclaim a world title at the age of 40, but he ultimately came up short. In round two, Prajanchai landed a devastating elbow to secure a knockout win. The question is, what’s next for the PK Saenchai affiliate?

What’s next for Prajanchai PK Saenchai?

On December 22, Prajanchai PK Saenchai looks to capitalize on his ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title. To do so, the 29-year-old must take out Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prajanchai and Lasiri have fought once during the main card of ONE 157. Despite a valiant effort from the Thai striker, ‘The Hurricane’ stayed strong and emerged victorious with a third-round knockout. The Italian-Moroccan will now look to replicate his success later this month.

ONE Friday Fights 46 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.