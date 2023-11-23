Joseph Lasiri says focus has been on improving kickboxing and boxing skills ahead of Prajanchai rematch

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Joseph Lasiri is well aware that he has a lot of doubters that he will need to prove wrong in order to keep hold of his title.

Having become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion with a shock upset over Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the two former foes are now set to run it back in a title unification clash.

Lasiri has been trying to focus on the main improvements he wants to make in his game by tailoring his training camp specifically toward his kickboxing and boxing skill sets.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Joseph Lasiri spoke about the improvements he has been looking to make ahead of this high-stakes rematch:

“Of course, we made some adjustments. I continue to improve my kickboxing and boxing skills here in Milano. I stopped to go Thai training in Thailand and I’ve been here with my Kick and Punch Milano team, we always try to improve our skills, especially in striking.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joseph Lasiri prefers to fight with his back against the wall

With all of the pressure that will be on him in this particular fight, Joseph Lasiri is looking to take it in his stride.

His ONE Championship career didn’t start out on the best of terms, and even in some of his recent fights, there were plenty of doubts and questions being aimed at the strawweight champion.

December 22 is his opportunity to finally silence the critics and solidify his title reign by beating Prajanchai for a second time to unify the division. If he is able to pull this off once again, there is no denying that the titleholder is worthy of his status as a fighter who thrives under pressure.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.