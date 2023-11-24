“I love this atmosphere” – Joseph Lasiri expects the pressure inside Lumpinee to be at an all-time high in Prajanchai rematch

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri expects to enter hostile territory in his next fight when he takes on a beloved Thai champion in his hometown. However, the 32-year-old Italian-Moroccan fighter said he’s not worried about the pressure, especially in a legendary stadium such as Lumpinee.

Lasiri will attempt to unify the ONE world title with ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion and former adversary Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

The highly anticipated rematch will grace the co-main event of ONE Championship’s year-end show, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lasiri says he isn’t at all pressured by the circumstances. In fact, he feeds off it.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“I fought in Rajadamnern and the atmosphere there is 100 percent Muay Thai. And I love this atmosphere cause it makes me feel more pressured, and when I feel [the energy] I can give 100 percent every time.”

Can Joseph Lasiri turn that pressure into motivation heading into ONE Friday Fights 46? The fate of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne hangs in the balance.

‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri aims to repeat his performance against Prajanchai

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai first met at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot in May of 2022.

Heading into that fight as the underdog, Lasiri put on the performance of a lifetime, stopping Prajanchai in the third round to claim the vacant strawweight Muay Thai crown left behind by the then-retired legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Now, Lasiri is looking to put the pace on Prajanchai again and unify the belts.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 46 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.