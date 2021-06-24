Watch: Prepare for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 by watching their full UFC 257 rematch for free

The UFC has posted a video to its official YouTube channel that features the complete UFC 257 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The lightweight bout between the pair that headlined the UFC 257 fight card saw Poirier defeat McGregor via a second-round TKO. Fans can watch the fight in the YouTube video embedded below –

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested in the featherweight division. The fight transpired at UFC 178 (September 2014) and saw McGregor defeat Poirier via a first-round TKO.

Both the Irishman and 'The Diamond' subsequently ascended to great heights in the combat sports world. McGregor won the UFC featherweight title and the UFC lightweight title and also went on to compete in the sport of boxing.

Conor McGregor etched his name in the history books by facing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the highest-grossing combat sports events of all time – the much-discussed ‘money fight’ back in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Poirier fought his way up the UFC lightweight rankings and eventually won the interim UFC lightweight title. Since his move up to the 155-pound division, Poirier has cemented himself as one of the elite fighters on the UFC roster.

‘The Notorious’ and ‘The Diamond’ met again inside the octagon, with their rematch taking place in the lightweight division. The rematch headlined UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier avenged his 2014 loss to McGregor by besting the Irish megastar via a second-round TKO.

As shown in the video above, Poirier weathered the early storm and stayed composed throughout round one despite Conor McGregor’s relentless attack.

Poirier methodically broke down his opponent with the use of calf kicks and gradually compromised McGregor’s lead leg.

The accumulation of damage from calf kicks turned Conor McGregor into a relatively stationary target in round two. That's when Dustin Poirier knocked McGregor out with a punching combination and strikes along the fence.

The winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264 could go on to fight for the UFC lightweight title

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to headline the UFC 264 fight card that’ll take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the fight is likely to fight reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title later this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard