Watch: UFC's hilarious Hasbulla vs. Rafael Fiziev "promo"

Rafael Fiziev hilariously called out internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov following his win over Bobby Green at UFC 265. With Fiziev set to return to the octagon in just a few days' time, the UFC marketing team couldn't help themselves and released a promo that showed Hasbulla preparing to fight 'Ataman.'

The gag promo was released on the UFC's official Instagram page and has garnered a lot of attention. Rafael Fiziev's antics gave birth to one of the funniest promos the UFC has ever produced.

A fight between the lightweight contender and the social media star will likely never happen. However, UFC President Dana White has said that there is a 'more than zero per cent chance' of Hasbulla fighting in the octagon.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Dana White Says There Is More Than A 0% Chance Hasbulla Fights In The UFC barstoolsports.com/blog/3392538/d… Dana White Says There Is More Than A 0% Chance Hasbulla Fights In The UFC barstoolsports.com/blog/3392538/d… https://t.co/vXFWktkql4

Rafael Fiziev will be fighting No.12-ranked Brad Riddell in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 44. Riddell is coming off a unanimous decision win against Drew Dober at UFC 263.

“I like him, we’re like friends”- Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell used to be training partners in Thailand.

It is often the case that you may go up against someone you like or used to train with in the octagon. This is the case with Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell as they used to train on the same team in Phuket, Thailand.

In the pre-fight interview before UFC Vegas 44, ‘Ataman’ detailed his feelings on fighting his former training partner.

"He [Brad Riddell] called me and we talked with him and we said yes together… This guy I like him, we're like friends, we trained together… I helped him to make money now, he help for me. We're like friends still. We go to the cage... We make money, we make business because sometimes we can't say no in this business." Fiziev remarked.

Fiziev went on to express how this fight will strengthen their relationship. His sentiment stems from the notion that men only become closer once they settle their differences.

Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell are not the first pair of friends to fight in the octagon and they won't be the last. From the sounds of it, their bond will only get stronger after their bout.

