WATCH: Rare footage of UFC commentator Jon Anik losing his cool after technical glitch

Jon Anik is known for his professionalism and exceptional reputation as a broadcaster but like many, has lost his cool at one point.

During an episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC commentator took notice of a sound that was disrupting the audio while they were speaking. He mentioned that it was distracting and couldn't continue the show with that in the background.

He said:

"Gotta get rid of that fu**in crackle, man. Snap, crackle, and pop, it's like cereal right now. That sounds awful...Oh my God, man, I can't even take it. Like, I'm not even ignoring it anymore...That is fu**in brutal, I can't even continue the show like that, I'm not even playing."

The UFC commentator made light of the situation by bringing up that he does have a dark side to him. He mentioned that producers aren't thrilled when audio issues are addressed, but felt that he needed to do so in order to continue the conversation with coach Ray Longo, saying:

"I'm not even messing around. I know producers don't like when you mention stuff like this, but I'm not just gonna continue to do the show like this...See, I do have a dark side, you see it come out when we have technical issues. That sounds beautiful right now."

The issue was eventually resolved and the three continued their conversation and finished the episode.

Jon Anik critical of Irene Aldana's performance against Amanda Nunes

Jon Anik weighed in on the UFC 289 main event between Irene Aldana and Amanda Nunes.

During episode #415 of The Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC commentator was critical of Aldana's performance against the former two-division champion. He mentioned that he was surprised that she wasn't prepared to win, especially considering that she has been in a number of high profile fights during her career.

She said:

"I feel like with this wealth of experience that she would be ready to go and I just thought she was wide-eyed...She's fought Holly Holm, she's been in a lot of big settings, she's main evented for the UFC. Whatever people wanna say about your [Kenny Florian] championship losses to BJ Penn and Jose Aldo, I don't believe the moment was too big for you." [20:41 - 20:59]

