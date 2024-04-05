WATCH: Regian Eersel nearly decapitates Dutch legend Nieky Holzken in first ONE world title win in 2019

Reigning two-sport ONE lightweight world champion Regian Eersel has become synonymous with the word dominance. There is no better example of it than his 2019 bout versus Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken.

At ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019, 'The Immortal' and 'The Natural' fought for the right to become the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

Entering the bout, Eersel was bringing with him a winning streak like no other as he had 15 straight, with his last loss happening in March 2016 outside of the world's largest martial arts promotion.

As for Holzken, the former four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion was coming off a second-round knockout of Cosmo Alexandre in his promotional debut. He quickly followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Mustapha Haida before fighting Eersel.

Fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium were treated to a back-and-forth encounter like no other, but Eersel was out to take out a legend en route to his own history-making moment.

At one point in the contest, Eersel made the Dutch icon pay for overextending on a punch with a big knee to the face that rocked him, with Eersel eventually winning via unanimous decision.

French star eager to end Regian Eersel's reign

Eersel is once again set to dazzle fans with his technique and power on Friday, April 5, as he defends the lightweight kickboxing world title against Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21.

With an always raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, awaiting them, Nicolas is out to get one of the biggest upsets in combat sports by defeating the Surinamese star.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

