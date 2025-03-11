WATCH: Relive Nabil Anane’s towering beatdown of 2-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion Kulabdam in Bangkok

When Nabil Anane reported for duty at ONE Friday Fights 69 in July 2024, he proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that he belonged among the elite of ONE Championship's main roster.

Ad

The Thai-Algerian phenom made a statement victory over Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout, happening before an energetic crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Relive the intensity of that matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the triumph was far from a walk in the park. Anane had to endure a steady stream of heavy blows in the opening minutues of the action. Despite this, Mehdi Zatout's protege soldiered on and found a way to neutralize his opponent by targeting the legs.

By the second stanza, Anane had fully adapated to Kulabdam's pace, expertly cutting off angles and pressing forward with effective offense.

Seeing a crack in the defense of Kulabdam, Anane capitalize on the opportunity by unleashing a flurry of knees along the ropes to score the first knockdown.

Ad

With Kulabdam managing to get back to his feet but still reeling from the effects of the attack, Anane stepped on the gas pedal to deliver another series of crushing knees to head to secure the stoppage at the 2:54 mark of round two.

This electrifying victory served as Anane's ticket to earning a sought-after $100,000 contract with the world's largest martial arts organization, ensuring him a mainstay seat in the official locker room.

Ad

Anane wasted no time proving he was worth every penny, pulling off an upset victory over Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 this past January.

Nabil Anane called up for quick return at ONE 172

Nabil Anan will try to remove the "interim" tag at ONE 172 on March 23, where he is set to go head-to-head with lineal king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unfication rematch at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans worldwide can watch this intriguing matchup and 13 other bouts on the card live on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.