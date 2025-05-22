WATCH: Relive the utter insanity from now-superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty's first fight in Manila

One of the most thrilling rivalries in modern Muay Thai began nearly six years ago when Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty first collided on the ONE Championship stage.

The two warriors shared the spotlight in the co-main event of ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019, with Haggerty defending his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

In their initial encounter, Haggerty utilized his reach to great effect early on, using sharp front kicks to keep the aggressive Thai striker at bay. However, as the bout wore on, Rodtang began to find his groove.

The tide turned in the later rounds as Rodtang ramped up the pressure and dropped Haggerty twice in the clash.

After five rounds of electrifying, high-octane action, Rodtang walked away with a unanimous decision victory, seizing the coveted belt from the British standout.

The feud had its second installment at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, where Rodtang scored a third-round technical knockout to retain the divisional crown.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty may cross paths once more

A trilogy bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty could be on the horizon under the ONE Championship banner.

The possibility was raised by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong during a post-event press conference, following Rodtang's explosive knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March.

What remains up in the air is whether a potential third meeting between the two will take place under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

Haggerty currently holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, while Rodtang has signaled openness to continuing his campaign in the kickboxing ranks after his 80-second dismantling of Takeru.

