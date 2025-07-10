WATCH: Reug Reug’s unforgiving missiles annihilate Batradz Gazzaev in two rounds

Senegalese fighter 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane compiled an impressive 7-1 win-loss record on his way to becoming ONE heavyweight MMA world champion. Among his notable wins was a second-round TKO of Russian Batradz Gazzaev three years ago.
It took place at ONE 161 in September 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a featured heavyweight MMA showdown. It was the fourth match of 'Reug Reug' in ONE Championship and had him angling for a bounce-back win after absorbing his first defeat in the promotion previously.
Against Gazzaev, the Black Panther Sports/TRIPL3 MMA standout showcased his shored-up conditioning, striking and grappling to keep his opponent at bay for much of the contest.
Gazzaev tried to take the match to the ground right from the early goings. But 'Reug Reug' was up for it, effectively defending himself from the takedown attempts while using the cage to turn things around and inflict damage with punishing strikes.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
It all came to an end midway in the second round when the Thiaroye sur Mer native secured a takedown himself and transitioned to a mount. From there, he went for the finish, uncorking ferocious strikes that forced the referee to call a halt to the match at the 2:15 mark of the frame, and handing the TKO win to 'Reug Reug.'
ONE Championship relived what took place between 'Reug Reug' and Gazzaev at ONE 161 by posting the full video of the match on YouTube on July 1.
Check out the video below:
The win over Gazzaev allowed 'Reug Reug' to rebound from the second-round TKO loss he absorbed from Kirill Grishenko of Belarus prior. He has since added four straight victories, the most recent in November last year where he dethroned erstwhile ONE heavyweight MMA king Anatoly Malykhin by decision.
Chatri Sityodtong excited for Reug Reug-Malykhin II at ONE 173
'Reug Reug' returns to action in November as he makes his first defense of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in a rematch against former divisional king Anatoly Malykhin. It is something ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is truly excited about.
The two top heavyweight fighters run it back in the co-headlining match at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
In the press conference for ONE 173 last month, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated rematch of the heavyweight stars, saying:
"And in the co-main events, we have two of the most explosive heavyweight superstars on the planet today, we have Anatoly Malykhin vying to get a rematch against Reug Reug, the Senegalese wrestling champion who shocked the world by taking the belt from Anatoly almost a year ago.
"I think between these two superstars is over 250 kilos of pure power, muscle, and explosiveness, [it's] MMA at the highest levels on the planet."
For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.