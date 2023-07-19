WATCH: ‘Reug Reug’ shows off incredible athleticism and speed with gym tricks

Senegalese wrestling star and ONE Championship heavyweight Oumar' Reug Reug' Kane will face the biggest challenge of his MMA career. He is set to lock horns with 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th.

Going against a legend in jiu-jitsu like 'Buchecha,' 'Reug Reug' has to truly elevate his ground game if he is to fend off the grappling assault of his Brazilian opponent. 'Reug Reug' must pull every possible rabbit out of the hat to make it through Almeida's layered grappling game.

In a recent post by Ramzi Yahia of 971 MMA in Al Quoz, Dubai, we saw the Senegalese behemoth insanely athletic wrestling drills:

"Training with this monster @971mma"

Those are quite impressive athletic feats considering the weight and size of Kane, who is upwards of 250 pounds of muscle. Though he may not have the BJJ acumen of 'Buchecha,' his brute strength and athleticism alone may make a huge difference.

Oumar Kane made his ONE Championship MMA debut at the beginning of 2021 with just a 1-0 pro record. After two first-round KOs, his momentum was halted by a controversial stoppage loss to Kirill Grishenko. Since then, the 31-year-old hulk-of-a-man bounced back with two straight wins, including a dominant unanimous decision victory against Zhasur Mirzamukhamedov last year.

Meanwhile, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida holds an undefeated pro-MMA record of 4-0, with a 100% finishing rate under the ONE Championship banner. All of Almeida's opponents are yet to see the second round, as the BJJ icon used his overpowering grappling to finish the bouts early. His last performance was late last year, submitting the man who last beat 'Reug Reug,' Kirill Grishenko. Almeida beat Grishenko with a heel hook in a little over a minute.

'Buchecha' vs. 'Reug Reug' will collide at ONE Fight Night 13, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the event live and for free.