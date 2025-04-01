WATCH: Roberto Soldic uncorks unholy power in terrifying one-shot knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Many fans viewed Roberto Soldic's decision to sign with ONE Championship in mid-2022 as a massive coup for the promotion because he was one of the most dominant young prospects to emerge from Europe. This past January, he showcased his true power against promotional mainstay Dagi Arslanaliev.

Closing out the undercard of ONE 171: Qatar, 'Robocop' delivered one of the most violent knockouts of the night as he caught the Turkish standout with a fully loaded left hand to the chin that quite literally took Arslanaliev off his feet.

Relive Roberto Soldic's fantastic knockout from different angles below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

This was a significant victory for the Croatian southpaw as his first two appearances inside the circle were ones that he would rather move on from.

His December 2022 promotional debut abruptly ended in a no contest after Murad Ramazanov accidentally landed a knee strike to his groin that rendered him unable to continue. In May of the following year, former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam stopped him 45 seconds into round two.

In addition to capturing his first win in ONE, Soldic also earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roberto Soldic is pursuing a rematch with Zebaztian Kadestam

Roberto Soldic is not the kind of fighter to let go of his defeats so easily, which is why he took aim at Zebaztian Kadestam during the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the hopes of taking a massive leap towards eventually fighting for the ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

The UFD Gym affiliate declared:

"I just want to say I want the belt. I want rematch with Kadestam. He got lucky the last time. But this time, [it's a different] Robocop. I'm coming for the belt.

