WATCH: Rodtang - the most destructive fighter on the planet

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon needs no introduction. In less than five years, the popular Muay Thai athlete has become one of the most revered and sought-after fighters in ONE Championship for his incredible accomplishments inside and outside the ring.

The 25-year-old star has been dominating the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions with absolute ease, amassing a perfect record of 12 straight wins and zero losses against some of the highest-level fighters in the world, including reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and No. 3 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Walter Goncalves.

Possibly the greatest striker of his generation, Rodtang is best known for his raw performances and destructive power. He’s bludgeoned through his past 12 opponents with incredible speed, accuracy, and endless pacing.

Take a look at all of Rodtang’s most incredible wins in ONE thus far, including the most dramatic five-round wars you’ve ever seen.

Although Rodtang is coming out of his fifth successful world title defense this year, he continues to feel like he’s barely scratched the surface.

As ‘The Iron Man’ grows a marketable base in Asia, he wants to fight only the biggest names in the combat sports community - even if it means competing in a different sport altogether.

The Bangkok-bred warrior said he’d like to fight against one of Japan’s top kickboxers in the sport, Takeru Segawa, who is a former three-division K-1 kickboxing world champion.

Now with Takeru’s most recent signing to ONE, the promotion has all the matchmaking capabilities in its power to create a Rodtang vs. Takeru match for their fans.

