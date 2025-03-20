WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts on a chilling display of power and fortitude in Singapore slugfest against Tagir Khalilov

While some express concerns about Rodtang Jitmuangnon stepping into kickboxing for the biggest fight of his career, he has already proven that he can excel under this ruleset.

Ad

A standout example of this came at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021, where 'The Iron Man' locked horns with Tagir Khalilov in a three-round flyweight kickboxing bout, which took place inside a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In that showdown, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion displayed his trademark high-pressure offense against a determined but ultimately outgunned opponent.

However, Khalilov held his own, landing a few crisp shots in the exchanges. But still, that didn't keep Rodtang from inflicting damage with his aggressive onslaught.

By the final round, the Thai megastar turned up the intensity, unleashing a flurry of punches that had Khalilov retreating.

In the end, Rodtang did enough to earn a split-decision victory, winning on two of the three judges' scorecards.

Ad

Rodtang went 2-0 in kickboxing under the promotion's banner, edging out Denis Puric in a back-and-forth encounter at ONE 167 in June 2024 to walk away with a unanimous decision.

Rodtang tries to go 3-0 in kickboxing at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims to extend his perfect kickboxing record to 3-0 in the main event of ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, but standing his way is no ordinary opponent.

Ad

The Thai crowd darling is booked to go head-to-head with former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, emanating live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Despite Takeru's credentials as a kickboxer, Rodtang enters the duel as the clear favorite, according to a recent online poll

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.