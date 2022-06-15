Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon showing off his ice-cold demeanor

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has nerves of steel. It truly takes a different kind of human to take a solid punch and act like it never bothered you. Against his bitter rival Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty, Rodtang took shots on the chin like 'The Iron Man' that he's become known for.

In a recent clip uploaded to Twitter by ONE, we saw Rodtang eating a full-on right hand from Haggerty and immediately mean mugging him as the round ended:

What a frightening sight it is to blast someone with a right cross at full power and then have them look at you with a mean face right after. Rodtang is as stone-cold as they come. It takes an equally ice-cold fighter like Haggerty to not get his confidence shaken after getting confronted by something as intimidating as that.

The clip was from the first fight of their epic two-fight rivalry that has since then been considered one of the greatest in ONE history. It was a classic back-and-forth brawl that allowed both fighters the chance to shine and showcase their strengths. If you want to see what a high-level Muay Thai fight looks like, watch Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty's rivalry in ONE Championship.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon methodically dismantles Jacob Smith at ONE 157 to advance in ONE's flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix

Last month at ONE 157, Rodtang Jitmuangnon reminded everyone why he is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai champions today.

Rodtang bravely took part in the first-ever ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, despite already being the divisional champion. Still, 'The Iron Man' came into ONE 157 determined to prove something and he did so in frightening fashion.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion clobbered the UK's No.1-ranked Jacob Smith like a predator feeding on its prey. Despite being a known marauder in the ring for so many years, Rodtang was still able to surprise everyone with his marvelous showing against Smith.

The often aggressive and wild champion showed a patient, more calculated side that employed controlled chaos to dismantle his challenger. It was refreshing to see, but undeniably scary for anyone who will face this new iteration of Rodtang next.

