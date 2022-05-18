Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon gets in boxing work before Muay Thai Grand Prix bout at ONE 157

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's intense training regimen includes several rounds of sparring in boxing to keep him sharp and in shape. The flyweight Muay Thai champion will be competing this Friday at ONE 157.

The Fairtex Training Center recently shared a video of the Pa Phayom native sparring against Thanonchai Fairtex.

Thanonchai has 97 wins and 48 losses in Muay Thai. Comparatively, Rodtang has 267 wins with 43 losses. 'The Iron Man' returns on May 20 and will be looking to add more wins to his record.

The 24-year-old will be competing in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix against British Muay Thai fighter Jacob Smith. Regarding his upcoming opponent, the Thai champion had this to say in an interview with ONE Championship:

“We’ll have to see how hard or easy it goes. I just can’t be careless as this is a ‘small gloves’ fight, and he has a similar fighting style with heavy weapons. I haven’t seen any of his weaknesses yet, from what I’ve studied. He is the most dangerous of the group. If I get through Jacob Smith, the following fights might be easier.”

The two Muay Thai fighters will be testing their skills against each other very soon.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith at ONE 157

At ONE 157, there will be two headlining Muay Thai title fights and the start of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. This tournament involves fighters such as Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang, and Jacob Smith.

Smith is well aware that in this fight, he is likely to be the underdog. The British fighter spoke with VechtSport recently and said:

"Obviously, he's probably, on paper, the favorite. Yeah, I'm ready to shock the world, mate. Obviously, I've got nothing to lose... I think he's probably going to underestimate me, which is obviously going to work in my favor, so hopefully, he does."

In previous interviews, Jitmuangnon has outlined his plans for 2022 and beyond. He wants to win the Muay Thai Grand Prix and then win a title in both kickboxing and MMA.

However, he will first need to get past Jacob Smith at ONE 157.

