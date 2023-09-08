WATCH: Rodtang obliterates poor watermelon with 'iron' left hook

Reigning Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon threw his fans into a frenzy again after punching through a watermelon this week on Instagram.

The Thai superstar has long been challenged to break through hard-shelled surfaces in the past to prove how hard he punches. This week, he happily did so again, using his “iron” left hook to shatter through 20 pounds of water weight and please his fans.

In the caption, Rodtang wrote:

“Always happy to tease the coach.😂😂”

Watch the clip below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to continue pleasing his fans this year with another barnburner of a fight. On September 22, the striking superstar is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against long-time rival ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both Thai fighters are the best strikers in their respective disciplines - Muay Thai and kickboxing - having largely cleared out their competition in unquestionable fashion over the last few years.

In a champion vs. champion world title match, fans will finally get to see who deserves to be called the undisputed Muay Thai king of the world.

Ultimately, one error can easily cost the fight to either man - Rodtang just hopes it’s Superlek.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said of his rival:

“I don’t want to silence anyone. Let them watch me in the ring. If Superlek happens to make a mistake, I can knock him out. It’s just as simple as that.”

Watch Rodtang defend his flyweight throne against Superlek on Friday, September 22, at ONE Friday Fights 34 on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel at 8:30 am EDT.