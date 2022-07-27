Rodtang back in Thailand, shows off lightning-fast thunderous hands in latest training clip

Rodtang Jitmuangnon showed that he is back on Thai soil with his latest training clip, during which he throws lightning-fast punch combinations with his trainer on the focus mitts.

You wouldn’t want to be on the other end of those hard punches. The video shows the crazy power and speed behind Rodtang's strikes. Savvas Michael will be on the receiving end of those punches on Friday, August 26.

Last week, 'The Iron Man' was in the United States attending the historic ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference. The Muay Thai world titleholder enjoyed his time meeting new fans and visiting combat sports gyms in California.

Now newly-returned to his homeland, ‘The Iron Man’ is back to business.

Watch his latest training clip below:

ONE fans are stoked to watch the Thai phenom square-off with Savvas ‘The Baby Face Killer’ Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals. They will be fighting on one of the hottest tickets of the summer at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday, August 26, which will air live at US primetime.

Jitmuangnon enters the foray after a lopsided victory over Britain’s Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals at ONE 157 earlier this year. The Thai native has since improved his record from 10 wins to 11 straight after his dominating performance.

Meeting ‘The Iron Man’ in the semifinals is WBC Muay Thai champion Savvas Michael, who makes a similar return from a one-sided demolition having defeated Iranian-Malaysian star Amir Naseri.

In what is no easy match for both phenoms, fans anticipate a grueling battle of wills when they meet inside the circle on August 26.

Rodtang experiences "new opportunities in America" with seminar at House of Dragons MMA

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon experienced "new opportunities in America" during his trip, giving seminars in MMA gyms while he was in the country for the press conference in Los Angeles.

The unforgettable experience allowed ‘The Iron Man’ to travel to Texas to share his knowledge of Muay Thai to a new generation of fighters at House of Dragons MMA.

American YouTuber Shane Fazen of 'FightTips’, which is an informative martial arts channel, shared exclusive footage of himself sparring with the flyweight Muay Thai world champion at the same facility.

Watch Rodtang spar with Shane Frazen below:

