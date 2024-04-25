WATCH: Rodtang showcases underrated technical clinch work in textbook dump of Petchdam in 2020 world title defense

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's technical mastery was on full display during his world title clash with former ONE flyweight kickboxing king Petchdam Petchyindee.

Regarding competing inside the Circle, Rodtang is best known for his iron-like chin and iconic knockout power. But to those who have stepped inside the Circle with him, 'The Iron Man' is one of the most technically gifted fighters in the art of eight limbs. That was ever-present in his instant classic against Petchdam at ONE: No Surrender in July 2020.

Rodtang ultimately won the bout via unanimous decision to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The win would come in the middle of a 12-fight win streak that saw the Thai superstar score notable victories over Jonathan Haggerty, Danial Williams, Jacob Smith, and Edgar Tabares.

On Friday, June 7, 'The Iron Man' will look to add another big win to his kickboxing resume when he meets one of the flyweight division's fiercest strikers.

Rodtang takes on 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a kickboxing bout at ONE 167

Returning to the Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167, Rodtang will once again dawn the eight-ounce gloves for a highly anticipated kickboxing clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

Puric is fresh off a spectacular showing against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, moving him into the number two spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

"I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only," Puric said following his win over Smith. "I'm just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can't hide Rodtang from me forever. He's gonna have to come out sooner or later."

It didn't take long for 'The Iron Man' to accept Puric's challenge, setting the stage for an intense showdown at an absolutely loaded ONE 167 card in The Land of Smiles.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.