WATCH: Rodtang, Takeru, Tawanchai, and other ONE 172 stars take the stage in the card's open workouts in Shibuya

The notable names of ONE 172 gave fans an intriguing preview of what's to come this Sunday, March 23, by showcasing their sharp forms during an open workout in Shibuya, setting the stage for a memorable evening at the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

The occasion was spearheaded by the event's headliners, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, who will go head-to-head in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Rodtang and Takeru electrified the crowd with a brief but intense padwork session alongside their respective trainers as their thunderous strikes echoed throughout the public venue.

Watch the clip posted by the promotion below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

To say all eyes were on them would be an understatement — this showdown has been a hot topic ever since Takeru signed with ONE Championship in 2023.

Originally set to clash at ONE 165 in January 2024, the bout was put on hold after Rodtang made the difficult decision to withdraw due to a hand injury. However, the delay has only fueled this anticipation, and this weekend, the wait finally comes to an end as they share the same ring against each other.

Ad

ONE 172 open workouts also hosted Tawanchai's striking demonstration

Tawanchai PK Saenchai also had a moment in the spotlight during ONE 172's open workout in Shibuya, where he delighted the attending audience by showing off his striking with his coach, Trainer Wang.

It's worth noting that the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king has his sights on gold in a different sport as he squares off with hometown favorite Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in the card's co-main event.

Fans worldwide can catch all of the action transpiring inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday via pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.