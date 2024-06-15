WATCH: Rodtang trades in his gloves for a spatula and wok, shows off his cooking skills for wife Aida Looksaikongdin

Apart from dominating opponents in the ring, ONE flyweight world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon also has culinary skills which he uses during downtime with family and friends.

He recently showcased his skills in the kitchen when ONE Championship challenged him to cook for wife Aida Looksaikongdin. 'The Iron Man' gamely took on the dare and chose to prepare yum goong sod (spicy shrimp salad).

Rodtang displayed that he is a natural as a cook, confidently working on the dish, from preparing the shrimp to putting in the flavor to preparation.

And the verdict? A thumbs-up from Aida. both for presentation and taste.

Trending

ONE Championship posted a video of the cooking challenge on its YouTube page. Check it out below:

But while he can hold his own in the kitchen, Rodtang, above all else, is a prized fighter.

And he reminded fans about it in his recent match at ONE 167, where he dominated veteran Denis Puric by way of unanimous decision in their catchweight (141.25 lbs) kickboxing clash.

It was a bounce-back win for the Jitmuangnon Gym standout, who lost in his previous match against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September.

Rodtang eyeing showdown with Japanese legend Takeru

Now back on the winning track, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is now surveying possible next challenges, the primary of which is a showdown with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

He made this known following his unanimous decision victory over Denis Puric at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand, telling the post-game in-ring interview:

"I'm coming back to fighting again. In the next fight, I want to fight Takeru. Are you ready, Takeru? Let's go!"

Rodtang and Takeru were supposed to headline ONE 165 back in January in a kickboxing superfight until 'The Iron Man' pulled out in the lead-up because of injury.

Takeru still competed in the event, challenging ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 but lost by unanimous decision.

There is nothing definite yet on when a possible Rodtang-Takeru fight will take place but emerging as strong setup for it is one of the two live on-ground events in the United States of ONE Championship later this year.