WATCH: Rodtang unleashes relentless elbow shots to the dome of Superlek in electrifying Bangkok super fight

Every time 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps inside the Circle, he displays heart, determination, confidence, and a never-back-down attitude.

All four of those were on full display in September when the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion stepped inside the ring for a clash with one of the P4P greatest strikers on the planet, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Rodtang and Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, delivered three of the greatest rounds in Muay Thai history.

"Rodtang’s got NO quit. Can 'The Iron Man shut down Denis Puric on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Rodtang ultimately came up short on the scorecards, bringing an end to his 12-fight unbeaten streak in Muay Thai action under the ONE banner. He has not competed since due to injury, but that all changes on Friday, June 7 when he heads to Impact Arena in Bangkok to take part in a loaded ONE 167 card in The Land of Smiles.

Rodtang returns to kickboxing for a clash with Denis Puric at ONE 167

Donning the eight-ounce gloves for just the third time in ONE Championship, Rodtang is set to square off with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a highly anticipated kickboxing clash.

Rodtang has two big wins in kickboxing competition, including a split decision W over Russian standout Tagir Khalilov and a dominant decision over Jiduo Yibu last year.

As for Denis Puric, 'The Bosnian Menace' is fresh off a big win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, walking away with this second straight victory after claiming a second-round KO against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat five months prior. The win put Puric into the number two spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

If Puric can score a win over Rodtang in kickboxing, it will all but guarantee him a shot at the Thai superstar's flyweight world championship.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.