WATCH: Roman Kryklia’s terrifying knockout sequence that sent Iraj Azizpour to the shadow realm

The ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix triumph of Roman Kryklia happened in November 2022 when he stopped Iraj Azizpour in the second round of the tournament final at ONE 163, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kryklia’s winning moment was looked back on by ONE Championship in a recent Instagram post they published. They captioned the video with:

“No stopping Roman Kryklia 😵 Can the light heavyweight kickboxing king claim the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title when he welcomes Alex Roberts to the global stage at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video? #RomanKryklia”

Before the Ukrainian captured the Grand Prix belt, he had already captured the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title against Tarik Khbabez and successfully defended it over Andrei Stoica and Murat Aygun.

The Gridin Gym representative defeated Guto Inocente in the semifinal round of the Grand Prix to set up the gigantic finale with Azizpour and eventually win the tournament.

Roman Kryklia wants to capture the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title

Kryklia is now shifting his focus to winning another world title as he welcomes Alex Roberts to the world’s largest martial arts organization on December 8 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will not be an easy task, though, as Roberts is the reigning WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and has an equally impressive resume and record. But the 32-year-old aims to use every ounce of his ONE Championship experience against him.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video goes down on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.