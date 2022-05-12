Watch: Ruotolo brothers' grappling home videos ahead of their respective ONE 157 bouts

The Ruotolo brothers have been grappling for their entire lives. Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo will be making their debuts in ONE Championship on May 20 at ONE 157. They are both grappling phenoms and were born in January 2003.

At ONE 157, Tye and Kade will face Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively. ONE Championship recently shared a home video of the twins grappling when they were even younger. The caption reads:

"We can't get enough of the Ruotolo brothers' home videos. Do they have what it takes to defeat Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon in their ONE debuts? #ONE157 | 20 May |"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Do they have what it takes to defeat Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon in their ONE debuts?



| 20 May | #ONEChampionship We can't get enough of the Ruotolo brothers' home videosDo they have what it takes to defeat Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon in their ONE debuts? #ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE We can't get enough of the Ruotolo brothers' home videos 😂Do they have what it takes to defeat Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon in their ONE debuts?#ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/QkA5Jwl1vj

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



The Ruotolo brothers make their ONE debuts against grappling legends Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon on 20 May!



#ONE157 | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Training like best friends since day one 🥋The Ruotolo brothers make their ONE debuts against grappling legends Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon on 20 May! Training like best friends since day one 🥋The Ruotolo brothers make their ONE debuts against grappling legends Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon on 20 May!#ONE157 | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/gNhPnkQZCU

The US-born Ruotolo silbings have earned their Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts from the legendary Andre Galvao. Galvao has won dozens of grappling world championships and also competes in ONE.

At ONE 157, Japan's Shinya Aoki will face Kade Ruotolo, while Garry Tonon will meet Tye Ruotolo in submission grappling. According to the rules in ONE's submission grappling, there will be one uninterrupted 12-minute round. If no submission happens in that time, a draw will be declared.

The Ruotolo brothers' grappling success

Kade and Tye Ruotolo bring a massive amount of experience and success to ONE, despite their ages. The two brothers were winning competitions before they were even adults.

In 2021, Kade Ruotolo earned first place in Who's Number One (WNO), a grappling competition. He has submitted Gabriel Sousa, Diego Oliveira and Ethan Crelinsten, all with D'Arce chokes. A whopping 75 percent of his grappling career wins have come by way of the D'Arce choke.

Tye Ruotolo also earned a WNO first-place prize in 2021 but used a more diverse set of submissions. He's defeated opponents with a mix of submissions such as the inside heel hook, guillotine, and knee bar.

The two brothers were collecting titles before they became adults. These include the IBJJF World Championship, the IBJJF Pan Championship, the IBJJF European Open, plus several others.

The Ruotolo brothers are excited for their debut in Asia's premier martial arts promotion. When these matchups were announced, the brothers said this on Instagram:

"[Chatri Sityodtong] and ONE brought the 🔥🔥 for our [ONE Championship] debuts."

Their debuts can be seen live on May 20 at ONE 157.

FloGrappling @FloGrappling



WNO Championship presented by @fattire | Submission bonus presented by @bubsnaturals 2 belts & $65,000 later, the Ruotolo brothers prove they are the best in the businessWNO Championship presented by @fattire | Submission bonus presented by @bubsnaturals 2 belts & $65,000 later, the Ruotolo brothers prove they are the best in the business 🏆🏆WNO Championship presented by @fattire | Submission bonus presented by @bubsnaturals https://t.co/T9tHvfCSFv

Edited by Aziel Karthak