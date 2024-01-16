WATCH: Sage Northcutt, Martin Nguyen, Itsuki Hirata headline the most exhilarating submission finishers of ONE 165

ONE Championship is heading to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28 for its first numbered card of the year with ONE 165. It comes just a few weeks after putting on a stellar double-header on January 12.

This will mark the promotion’s third visit to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' and is set to feature eight of the best Japanese fighters in the promotion’s roster. That includes the likes of now-legendary names such as Yoshihiro Akiyama and kickboxing star Takeru Segawa.

Alongside these big names are some of the best submission finishers that the promotion can showcase, like Sage Northcutt, Martin Nguyen, and rising ONE women’s atomweight MMA star Itsuki Hirata.

ONE 165 will be the stage for Northcutt to fulfill his dream of fighting the legendary Shinya Aoki as they have been paired in a lightweight MMA bout. A win for 'Super' Sage could do great wonders for his still-young career.

As for the 'Situ-Asian', Nguyen will have the opportunity to test just how good of a grappler he is as he takes on Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon in a featherweight MMA match.

Just like Northcutt, Hirata has a major shot at bringing her star to new heights as tests her mettle against the overwhelming grappler Ayaka Miura.

Check out the trio in action on the ground below:

Which bout will headline ONE 165?

The world’s largest martial arts promotion has made ONE 165 a potential contender for event of the year thanks to the wealth of talent on the card, and the main event is certainly worthy of its spot.

The debuting Takeru will get a shot at becoming a ONE world champion as he challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in the show-closer.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.