Watch Sage Northcutt’s poignant journey back to the circle

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is gearing up for his return to the circle after being inactive for four long years.

The journey back to competition hasn’t been easy, to say the least. The American superstar began his combat sports career on fire, beating some of the top MMA fighters in the game.

However, his dreams of becoming a world champion came to a shocking halt when his first fight in ONE Championship ended in the very first round.

Recounting the trajectory of his early career to the present, Sage Northcutt provided the most candid behind-the-scenes preview ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Watch the full footage below:

After being out for four years thanks to a series of injuries and a bout with COVID-19, ‘Super’ Sage is hungrier than ever to unleash his power on the grand stage. Now cleared to fight, the California native enters the fold with a strong MMA record of 11-3.

Northcutt is typically consistent with his performances and fights only to find the finish. He plans to do the same this Friday against Pakistani rising star Ahmed Mujtaba and not leave the decision in the hands of the judges.

However, beating Ahmed Mujtaba will be no easy task. 'Wolverine' is a complete MMA fighter with the ability to finish opponents on the ground and on the feet. Besides having a deep wrestling background, he also has some serious KO power, which he utilized to great effect in his last two matches.

With two proficient finishers sharing the cage on Friday, it’s highly doubtful that they won’t put on a great show for the fans.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III transpires at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

