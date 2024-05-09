WATCH: Scottish warrior Nico Carrillo withstands Thai legend Nong-O's onslaught, recovers for gutsy KO in Bangkok

Scottish Muay Thai sensation Nico Carrillo is on an upward trajectory like few have seen under the ONE Championship umbrella, and for good reason too. Following an explosive two-fight run where the 'King of the North' put together back-to-back TKO finishes, Carrillo was put into a collision course with the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion dealt some damage to Carrillo early on thanks to his leg kicks and some massive combos of his own, but the 25-year-old responded in kind.

Trapping Nong-O against the corner and battering him with some heavy shots of his own, Carrillo turned the tide against Nong-O in the latter stages of round two, catching him with a nasty short elbow that left the icon knocked out on the canvas.

In the post-fight interview with ONE Championship athlete-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson, Carrillo gave Nong-O his flowers and shared his surprise at the Thai legend's durability despite being 37 years old:

"He was tougher and more durable than I expected though. He ate some big shots."

Nico Carrillo set for another barnburner in July

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where all of Carrillo's fights have been held thus far, will host the Scottish star's fourth ONE Championship bout as he takes on Saemapetch Fairtex on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23.

Saemapetch, four years the senior of Carrillo, is coming off a sensational revenge TKO against Mohamed Younes Rabah and will look to derail Carrillo's rise in similar fashion.

It will be no easy task for Carrillo as Saemapetch is always raring to throw down and will need to be on his A-game if he hopes to come out on top once more.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.