Watch: Sean O'Malley goes up to random strangers and makes them quit vaping

Sean O'Malley is set to take on Petr Yan at UFC 280 on one of the most stacked cards of the year. If he is able to get past the No.1-ranked bantamweight, O'Malley believes that he is likely to receive a title shot next. 'Sugar' recently took some time off from preparing for his upcoming fight to attempt to convince strangers to quit vaping.

O'Malley recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he walked around what appeared to be a college campus attempting to convince strangers to quit vaping. He began the video by asking a stranger to use his vape before punting it. He then shows the stranger $500 before asking if he will quit vaping, to which the stranger responds:

"For that, I will, yeah!"

O'Malley responded by stating:

"You promise? You're gonna quit vaping for five hundred?"

After proceeding to kick the stranger’s vape one more time, O'Malley offers one more piece of advice:

"You gotta quit doing that shit, G. Grab that vape, if it's broke though, you can't buy a new one."

The stranger concluded the encounter by walking away stating that he wouldn't even grab the vape. Maybe O'Malley's piece of advice worked after all.

Watch Sean O'Malley attempt to help a stranger quit vaping:

Sean O'Malley shares why he doesn't use a manager

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sean O'Malley revealed that he doesn't have a manager. He started by saying:

"I am my management... Solo dolo, no middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman. I do all my own deals, and s**t gets done right."

O'Malley added by stating tha he believes managers don't serve a purpose:

"Say UFC gets a sponsorship deal and whoever handles that at the UFC, they're like, 'Oh, UFC wants Sean O'Malley, I'm going to go to his management' and then their management takes 20%, 15%, whatever, just to tell me about the deal, just to say 'Hey, UFC called, you want to do this deal?' Same thing with fight pay money too. You want 15% of my money because you did what? No, that ain't happening. Oh, you want some of the bonus, too? Yeah, not happening."

O'Malley has established himself as one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, and what works for him may not work for everyone else. It will be interesting to see if other established fighters follow the No.13-ranked bantamweight's lead.

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments on not using a manager below (starting at the 2:28:47 mark):

