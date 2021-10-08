Watch: Sean O'Malley joins YouTuber Juan Gonzalez of ThatWasEpic to pick up girls; gets chased for a bandana

UFC bantamweight 'Suga' Sean O'Malley continues to astound the MMA community with his unconventional antics outside the octagon.

O'Malley recently featured in a YouTube video with Juan Gonzalez, also known by his YouTube stage name 'ThatWasEpic'. In true ThatWasEpic fashion, the duo were seen conversing with women in a bid to get their numbers.

Watch the video below:

The video starts with Gonzalez pranking strangers on what resembles a university campus. The YouTuber is seen buying people's phones in exchange for money as strangers look visibly confused.

Sean O'Malley joins the scene and is seen talking to women in an attempt to obtain their phone numbers.

The duo were then seen running from the girls on campus. The chase stemmed from what seemed to be a university joke, in which girls were chasing guys with specific bandanas on their heads.

Juan Gonzalez is a well-reputed YouTuber and has over 5.8 million subscribers on the platform.

Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel recently took off and has over 320,000 subscribers

Sean O'Malley is usually known for his enigmatic striking skills, flashy persona and unorthodox fighting style inside the UFC octagon. He is rumored to face Raulian Paiva for UFC 269 set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 11.

He last fought Kris Moutinho at UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3. 'Sugar' picked up a third-round TKO win on the night after a one-sided battle against the UFC newcomer.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/HDx5MX3ZBR

While his talent inside the octagon is well known, Sean O'Malley has also been active on social media, especially YouTube. On his diverse channel, he shares stories about his fight camps, daily life, and most notably, his podcast, The BrO'Malley Show.

On the most recent episode of his show, 'Sugar' speaks about his future in the UFC, Henry Cejudo's rumored comeback and more.

Check out the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

Also Read

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh