Watch: Sean O'Malley throws ceremonial first pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game, fans ask Conor McGregor to take note

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley recently showcased the strength in his arms by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game. Fans reacted by jokingly calling upon Conor McGregor to take notes.

A video counting down to his next fight at UFC 276 was recently uploaded to his YouTube channel. O'Malley documented his experience of throwing the ceremonial pitch before a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Minnesota Twins.

Before his pitch, he was also seen practicing his batting skills in a cage at Chase Field on June 17, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He also joked about hoping to get a contract to pitch for the Diamondbacks full-time.

Catch the full video on Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel below:

Fans took to Twitter, reacting to what was a phenomenal first pitch thrown by 'Sugar'. One user hilariously called upon Conor McGregor to take notes from O'Malley, who he declared had thrown the best ceremonial pitch of all time.

TheSugaBible🌈🥋 @SugaBible Sean O’Malley with the best ceremonial first pitch of all time, take notes @TheNotoriousMMA Sean O’Malley with the best ceremonial first pitch of all time, take notes @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/wEIDeEd8zA

In the tweet, the fan was referring to the time when the Irishman etched his name in the memories of baseball fans all over the world for all the wrong reasons. He arguably threw one of the worst ceremonial pitches at a baseball game for the Chicago Cubs.

Check out footage of Conor McGregor's ceremonial first pitch below:

Sean O'Malley vows to put on a classic at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley is currently hurtling towards a highly- anticipated bantamweight clash at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz. The duo are set to kick off the main card action at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In a recent post on social media, O'Malley made clear his intentions of putting on an absolute masterclass against the veteran. In the same post, the 27-year-old showed off his striking skills as he was documented practicing his kicks on the pads with his coach, Tim Welch.

Check out O'Malley's post on Instagram below:

'Sugar' most recently recorded a first-round finish against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. The triumph marked his third win in a row since suffering his first career loss at the hands of Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far