Watch: Sean O'Malley hilariously trolls Pedro Munhoz with eye-poke parody video

Sean O'Malley seems to be in positive spirits after a disappointing no-contest at UFC 276. During the fight, 'Sugar' accidentally poked Pedro Munhoz in the eye, leading to the bout coming to an abrupt end. Despite the letdown, the No.13-ranked bantamweight posted a parody video on Instagram.

During a temporary Instagram story, O'Malley made fun of the situation by having his right eye closed shut, mocking Munhoz, and saying:

"Hey guys, sorry my fight didn't go as planned. I got f***ing poked."

Watch the clip below:

After the eye poke, Munhoz tried to protest that O'Malley had committed multiple fouls. Nonetheless, referee Jason Herzog called the fight a no contest. 'Sugar' also committed an accidental eye poke and a groin shot in the first round.

Watch Sean O'Malley claim Pedro Munhoz was looking for a way out below:

"I was dominating that fight."



Full youtu.be/rMTr0kQ496Y Sean O’Malley claims Pedro Munhoz was "100 percent" looking for a way out of their fight with the eye poke."I was dominating that fight."Full #UFC276 post-fight scrum Sean O’Malley claims Pedro Munhoz was "100 percent" looking for a way out of their fight with the eye poke."I was dominating that fight."Full #UFC276 post-fight scrum ▶️ youtu.be/rMTr0kQ496Y https://t.co/gfwuGhFv7H

The final eye poke occurred in the second round after Munhoz won the first round on two scorecards. Despite losing the first round, O'Malley seemed to be controlling the distance and letting his hands go before the eye poke. There has been no word regarding a potential rescheduling of the matchup.

Pedro Munhoz suffers right corneal abrasion from Sean O'Malley's eye-poke UFC 276

Immediately after the no-contest, MMA fans bombarded social media with allegations that the eye poke didn't land cleanly, meaning Munhoz exaggerated the injury. Those claims have been debunked, with the Brazilian clarifying to ESPN that he suffered a right corneal abrasion.

In a video posted on Instagram, Munhoz explained the situation by saying this:

"I couldn't see anything for 20 minutes. I was taken to the hospital, and they used a special eyedrop that made my eye numb so they could open my eye. They did an exam, and the medical report I have is that there's a scratch in the cornea all the way around it. I couldn't open my eye because of that and couldn't see anything." [translated by MMAFighting.com]

Watch the video below:

O'Malley's Instagram video was not the only trolling done after the no-contest. 'Sugar' also went on Twitter and joked about being the first fighter to stop Munhoz. The no-contest was a disappointing start to the UFC 276 pay-per-view, but hopefully, the fight can be rescheduled soon.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA First man to finish Pedro First man to finish Pedro

