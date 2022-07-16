Watch: Sean Strickland ends up shopping for a Hyundai Accent instead of a Dodge Hellcat because he got 'knocked the f**k out' against Alex Pereira

Sean Strickland's sense of humor remains intact despite his disappointing loss at UFC 276 on July 2. 'Tarzan' got violently knocked out by Alex Pereira during the first round of their fight.

At the time, Strickland was ranked no. 4 in the middleweight division and a win against 'Poatan' would have possibly earned him a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

However, following the devastating loss, Strickland fell to the seventh spot instead, handing the title shot to Pereira, who is just three-fights old in the UFC. The 31-year-old has revealed that had he won the fight, he intended to buy a fancy Dodge Hellcat muscle car.

However, since he got knocked out, 'Tarzan' has to now settle for a Hyundai Accent instead. Strickland recently took to Instagram to share a clip of him buying the aforementioned Hyundai Accent:

"I was like, 'After this fight I'm gonna buy me a Hellcat 700 horsepower, all the bling but then I got knocked the f**k out so now what is this, Accent? What is this f***ing thing? So man, this is what my life's come down to then, I own a f***ing Accent."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya claims lack of focus is the reason behind Sean Strickland's loss to Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya claimed that Sean Strickland made a huge mistake by shifting his focus towards the middleweight champ heading into the fight with Alex Pereira. During the official press conference for UFC 276, Strickland got into a heated verbal exchange with Adesanya.

While Adesanya won his fight against Jared Cannonier at the event, Strickland lost to Pereira. 'The Last Stylebender' recently claimed that 'Tarzan' should have concentrated on his opponent instead of trying to pick a fight with him.

In a video released on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

"He should’ve listened to me when I told him, ‘Just focus on the guy you have in front of you, not me.’ He was trying to be like that idiot in the back of the class... I was like, ‘Yo, it’s not me you need to worry about. Focus on this guy.' He thought he had the opportunity, and I’m like, ‘OK, bet.’ If he actually did what he had to do, me and him would be fighting next."

Watch the full interview below:

