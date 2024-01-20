WATCH: Sean Strickland skips the scale to directly get into heated face-off with Dricus du Plessis

It seems Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis cannot wait to throw down in the center of the octagon.

Just one day before their UFC 297 headliner, the pair engaged in their final face-off prior to the fight at the event's ceremonial weigh-ins. The champion did not even wait to stand on the scale. The two stared deep into each other's eyes before Strickland eventually broke the tension.

Many are expecting the main event to feature a fan-friendly classic and both fighters seemingly intend on delivering.

The ceremonial weigh-ins took place one day after the event press conference, which featured the two men scarcely engaging in trash talk and unexpectedly respecting each other. The middleweights appeared to make an agreement pre-fight as well to have an all-out war in the cage.

The tension has dropped significantly from the event's original press conference in December 2023. Due to the conversations from that press conference, Strickland later physically threatened the challenger should he bring up the champion's childhood again.

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis make an agreement

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis agreed on one thing at the UFC 297 press conference.

In anticipation of the championship fight, Strickland told the crowd that he and du Plessis would "kill each other" and asked his opponent to agree to a death match. Du Plessis calmly shook Strickland's hand, agreeing to a war on Jan. 20.

Strickland said:

"Let's f****** go!... F****** savage. Me and Dricus, we're gonna try to f****** kill each other for you guys. Dricus, could I get an agreement? To the f****** death?"

Shortly after, Strickland and du Plessis engaged in an amicable face-off at the press conference before sharing a more intense staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

As fight night inches closer, so do the betting lines as oddsmakers remain undecided on the winner. Strickland remains a slight favorite though the odds have shifted closer to a pick 'em.