WATCH: Serbian monster Rade Opacic shows no ounce of mercy in his collection of knockouts in ONE Championship

The Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, is set to be the stage for ONE Championship’s fourth card in the 'Land of the Rising Sun', ONE 165. The card will feature two heavyweights vying for a potential shot at a world championship.

Serbia’s Rade Opacic has been a constant fixture in ONE Championship’s heavyweight kickboxing division since debuting in 2020, and he is as relentless as they come inside the ONE circle.

Opacic has no qualms about displaying his full striking arsenal against his opponents with laser-like precision, and he will look to add Iran’s Iraj Azizpour to his long list of victims at ONE 165.

Currently, Opacic has five finishes via either knockout or TKO. He also amassed a four-fight TKO streak against the legendary Errol Zimmerman, Bruno Susano, Patrick Schmid, and Francesko Xhaja.

With an exciting matchup against Azizpour in his immediate future, the world’s largest martial arts promotion sought to remind everyone of the explosive power that he possesses with a compilation of his greatest hits on Instagram.

Opacic gunning for Roman Kryklia rematch

A win for the KBKS Team product against another top heavyweight like Azizpour would be of great importance. It might just be the result he needs to challenge ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia.

Though they have yet to fight under the ONE Championship umbrella, Opacic has not forgotten Kryklia taking him out via TKO in 2019 as part of Kunlun Fight.

But before that happens, he will need to be extremely wary of Azizpour’s power and willingness to take heavy shots in the hopes of landing his own meteoric knockout blow.

