WATCH: "Smokin" Jo Nattawut doesn't play around in nasty highlight reel of his top ONE Championship moments

Upcoming ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jo Nattawut is a savage fighter who piled up an impressive highlight reel in the world's largest martial arts organization. These clips of the incredible, striking displays were recently published by ONE Championship on their Instagram account, with the caption:

""Smokin" Jo Nattawut is ready to light it up 🔥 Can the Thai slugger snatch the featherweight Muay Thai strap from Tawanchai at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @jonattawut"

In the video, 'Smokin' Jo was seen throwing various combinations against other heavy hitters in the division: Yohann Drai, Yurik Davytan, Sasha Moisa, George Mann, and Samy Sana. He even torched the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, with his patented strikes during their two meetings.

In his ONE Championship run, Nattawut amassed a solid record of six wins including three stoppage wins in which he scored Drai, Moisa, and Davytan.

The Thai Top Team athlete is coming off a bounce-back win over Luke Lessei in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17, where he scored a unanimous decision against the promotional debutant.

Jo Nattawut looking to avenge his loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167

Jo Nattawut was a late-replacement opponent for Tawanchai last October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17 and accepted the fight with the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai king in a kickboxing contest.

Although he didn't have a lengthy training camp during that bout, the 34-year-old veteran was able to push Tawanchai to the full three rounds and eventually yield a unanimous decision loss.

Eight months later, Nattawut will have a chance to redeem himself as he is scheduled to challenge him for Tawanchai's crown as the co-headliner of the ONE 167 card on June 7, which will happen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.