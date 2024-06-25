WATCH: Some of the best fights from ONE Friday Fights 68 warriors Superlek, Jonathan Di Bella, Prajanchai

Several of ONE Championship's biggest stars will be featured in the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 68 card on June 28 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The loaded event will see reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Ahead of the event, the world's largest martial arts organization published a video on YouTube where they highlighted the best fights from each fighter who will compete on the card. They wrote the video's description with:

"Sit back, relax, and enjoy 20 of the craziest battles from the stars of ONE Friday Fights 68, featuring ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek's epic duels with striking megastars Rodtang and Takeru, ONE World Title triumphs from main event stars Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella, and SO MUCH MORE!"

The biggest fights during the 3-hour video were Superlek's fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon (in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34) and Takeru Segawa (in January 2024 at ONE 165). Both of these gigantic bouts were won by 'The Kicking Machine' by unanimous decision.

Di Bella's coronation as the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion was also included in the video after he outpointed Chinese star Zhang Peimian during their ONE 162 clash in October 2022.

Additionally, the video highlighted the unification showdown and rematch between Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri, in which the former knocked out the latter in the opening round.

Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai to headline ONE Friday Fights 68 for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title

Headlining the stacked event on June 28 is the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title match between Di Bella and Prajanchai. Di Bella will be looking to regain the 26-pound golden belt, while Prajanchai aims to be a two-sport world champion.

Meanwhile, Superlek will co-headline the card, as he is set to face fellow Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai match. He is gunning for his 10th straight victory under the promotion.