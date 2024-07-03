  • home icon
WATCH: South Korean warrior Ok Rae Yoon's inspiring bid to climb back to the lightweight MMA throne

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jul 03, 2024 12:04 GMT
Ok Rae Yoon will challenge for the interim ONE lightweight MMA world title on July 5. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE lightweight MMA star Ok Rae Yoon has faced adversity throughout his career, but has stepped up to the plate every single time. The South Korean sensation exploded onto the world's largest martial arts promotion with big wins over Marat Gafurov and legendary MMA star Eddie Alvarez.

These performances led to him challenging Christian Lee for the ONE lightweight MMA world championship in just his third fight and despite being the underdog in that contest, he dethroned 'The Warrior' in a shocking unanimous decision victory.

After falling to Lee in their ONE world title rematch, the 33-year-old bounced back with a win over Lowen Tynanes and will now face Turkey's Alibeg Rasulov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 on Friday, July 5 for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

ONE Championship posted Ok Rae Yoon's rise to stardom on Instagram which can be seen below.

This bout will mark Rasulov's promotional debut which drew the attention of ONE Championship after he post ed a 14-0 record on the regional circuit thanks to his great wrestling abilities.

Ok Rae Yoon fully prepared for Alibeg Rasulov's fighting style

Preparing for a fight is extremely important to come out with a victory and Ok Rae Yoon acknowledged that fact in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

The Team Mad product stated:

"Oh, 100%. I've been watching his tapes by myself a lot. I just haven't had many discussions on the specific gameplan, but I've been making my own adjustments and watching his fights closely."

ONE Fight Night 23 will happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full card will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Krishna Venki
