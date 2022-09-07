Watch: Stamp Fairtex and Alma Juniku go to war with no commentary

ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex has been a world-beating fighter for years. Amazingly, she won her first world title in ONE at just the age of 20 and would go on to become a two-sport champion in the organization.

In late 2018, she won the ONE atomweight kickboxing championship against Kai Ting Chuang, marking her first major title. Shortly after, she captured the atomweight Muay Thai championship against Janet Todd. Next, she defended her Muay Thai crown against Alma Juniku.

ONE Championship recently shared Stamp Fairtex vs. Alma Juniku without commentary on its YouTube channel for fight fans to enjoy.

"Muay Thai WAR 🔥 Stamp Fairtex vs. Alma Juniku WITHOUT Commentary ... Before ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and current #1 contender Stamp Fairtex returns to MMA action on September 30, relive her incredible Muay Thai firefight with Australian warrior Alma Juniku in 2019!"

Catch the full blockbuster fight below:

In this high-stakes Muay Thai match, Stamp controlled much of the first round with powerful kicks. She also impressed by pairing punches with low-kick attacks.

In round two, Stamp had one of her kicks caught and was tripped by her Australian opponent. The Thai-born fighter landed some impressive kicks and punches in this round, most notably elbows in the clinch.

Early in round three, the two combatants got in close and traded elbow strikes back and forth. Stamp landed some solid overhand punches and knees in the clinch to steal the frame. In round four, the Thai-born fighter used counter-attacks to land solid strikes after making her opponent miss.

In the final frame, the two threw down. Juniku was constantly pressuring with combination strikes, forcing Stamp into the corner, but the Thai-born fighter threw back with power.

Ultimately, Stamp was declared the winner via unanimous decision, completing the first defense of her Muay Thai crown.

Stamp Fairtex in mixed martial arts

After holding titles in ONE Super Series, Stamp transitioned to mixed martial arts. In 2021, she impressively earned the ONE women's atomweight Grand Prix belt. She then challenged for the divisional crown against Angela Lee but lost via submission.

Now, the 24-year-old is looking to work her back to a title shot but she must get a win in her next bout. The Thai-born fighter is scheduled to meet Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

When discussing her achievements in combat sports, Stamp said that she must win MMA gold to feel accomplished. In an interview with ONE, she said:

“My first goal was to achieve the kickboxing belt, followed by the Muay Thai belt. And I would also like to be the MMA champion ... It’s only a step away for me to win the MMA belt then I will be the only one in history to own belts in three sports."

