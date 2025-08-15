WATCH: Stamp Fairtex batters opponent with thunderous knees to the stomach

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex's striking has carried her to the highest of highs in her career, and she used that exact tool to dish out a three-round clinic in the stand-up department against American-Vietnamese star Bi Nguyen during their atomweight MMA joust in November 2019.In particular, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate's knees were her most potent tool throughout this 15-minute clash at ONE: Masters of Fate inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.Watch the clip here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStamp brought the fight to her opposite number from the sound of the bell, swinging in with heavy leather and a mix of elbows and kicks. However, the Pattaya-based fighter had to deal with several of Nguyen's attempts to take the fight to the ground.When her combinations didn't entirely work in proximity, the Thai megastar opted to use her knees in the clinch to break apart her foe's gas tank throughout all three rounds.Despite 'Killer Bee' putting on a valiant effort, the flow of traffic convinced all three judges to award the Thai the unanimous decision triumph.Stamp's hotly anticipated return locked in for ONE 173 in TokyoAfter overcoming Nguyen, Stamp amassed another eight victories in the atomweight MMA division before beating Ham Seo Hee to claim the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.Her time atop the throne, unfortunately, came to an end when she decided to relinquish her strap, which crowned interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga as the undisputed divisional queen this past May.However, her time on the sidelines appears to be coming to an end. The Thai megastar is set for a return at ONE 173. She takes on Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing showdown inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.