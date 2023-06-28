WATCH: Stamp Fairtex brutalizes Sunisa Srisen with textbook clinch knees in throwback clip

When fighting against a Muay Thai star like Stamp Fairtex in MMA, it's best to never, ever engage in the clinch. Thai MMA fighter Sunisa Srisen learned this the hard way when she fought fellow Thai striker Stamp back in 2020. The fight was brutally stopped in the first round with Stamp having her hand raised in victory.

ONE Championship posted a video clip of Stamp Fairtex brutalizing Srisen with knee strikes inside the clinch:

Few people in the world can take just one knee strike from Stamp to the body, let alone a few in rapid succession. The 25-year-old MMA superstar has proven time and time again that if you choose to strike with her, you'll most likely lose. Stamp is a life-long Muay Thai artist who won the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first year in the promotion.

She then transitioned fully into MMA and ran roughshod through the ranks until she reached her first world title shot by headlining ONE's biggest event yet, ONE X. Against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex nearly took the belt via a vicious left hook to the body.

Although she didn't win the bout that night, the striking specialist bounced back with three dominant wins inside the circle, the latest being at ONE Fight Night 10 last month. In front of a rabid crowd in Denver, Colorado, Stamp Fairtex made a successful US debut by dazzling the crowd with her Muay Thai greatness.

Against American fighter Alyse Anderson, Stamp unleashed a hellish knee strike to the body followed by a roundhouse kick to the same stop. The impact of the two strikes in succession was too much for 'Lil' Savage' to endure. Stamp won the bout via KO.

After the win, the Muay Thai specialist was awarded her second shot at MMA gold as she's now bound to face South Korean stalwart Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 12 on September 2. The bout will be for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title.

