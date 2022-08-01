Relive Stamp Fairtex’s impressive grappling performance in Alyona Rassohyna rematch

When Stamp Fairtex stepped into the ONE circle in September 2021, she was looking for revenge.

Her first fight of the year was a loss to Ukrainian submission specialist Alyona Rassohyna. The Thai-born fighter was looking to avenge the defeat in her next fight out, which came in the first round of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The tournament fight between the 23-year-old Stamp and Rassohyna ended up an extremely exciting contest that featured a contrast of styles. In her career, Stamp has held world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, while the Ukrainian entered the fight having won nearly 85% of her fights by way of submission.

ONE Championship recently shared the bout on YouTube for fans' viewing pleasure:

"She Got Her REVENGE 😤 Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna Was INSANE ... Flashback to the bitter grudge match between Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and Ukrainian submission specialist Alyona Rassohyna in September 2021!"

Catch the full video below:

In this Grand Prix bout, Rassohyna was able to secure takedowns and top position early. However, a game Stamp was impressively able to escape and stand up. The 23-year-old was then forced to survive a volley of knees while in a choke, which she escaped and nearly earned a submission of her own.

In round two, Stamp landed impressive strikes but got taken down off of a kick. Rassohyna attempted a submission, which allowed the Thai fighter to stand up and land more strikes on the feet.

The Thai-born athlete spent large parts of the remainder of the fight in top position, landing ground-and-pound strikes. From there, the Ukrainian often attempted submissions, but Stamp was continuously able to defend.

In the end, Stamp was able to secure a unanimous decision victory, advancing her to the next round of the Grand Prix, and earning her the revenge she was after.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Stamp Fairtex in 2022

Stamp was able to win the next round of the Grand Prix against Julie Mezabarba. She then shocked the world when she submitted Commonwealth gold-medal wrestler Ritu Phogat in the tournament's final. This victory earned her a world title shot against long-reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee in 2022.

At ONE X this past March, the two top atomweight fighters faced off with the divisional world championship on the line. The young Thai fighter earned early success by folding Lee over with a painful liver strike. However, the veteran grappling of 'Unstoppable' was too much for Stamp to handle.

Lee added another successful world title defense to her esteemed record by forcing Stamp to tap out to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Superstar Stamp Fairtex may not yet have a fight scheduled for the rest of 2022, but she is determined to work her way back to a title shot. She feels she can defeat Lee in a rematch, as she told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far