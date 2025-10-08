WATCH: Stamp Fairtex plays ONE 173 stars with toy spider prank

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex is keeping things light ahead of her hotly anticipated comeback fight at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.The Fairtex Training Center affiliate, who was in town for the event's latest press conference last month, pulled off a hilarious prank on her fellow world-class warriors after the ceremony.In a video posted to ONE Championship's official Instagram account (@onechampionship), the promotion's only fighter to have tasted gold in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing used a spider in the box toy to terrorize some of the biggest names scheduled to compete on the promotion's stacked showcase in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.Watch some of their reactions caught on camera below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thai superstar showed off her mischievous side as she caught her targets off guard with the fake arachnid ahead of the stacked showdown in Japan.Stamp's light-hearted antics provided a fun moment during the intense fight week preparations, reminding fans that even world champions know how to have a good time before stepping into battle.Stamp Fairtex expects to be at 100 percent when she returns against Kana at ONE 173Stamp Fairtex returns to action in an atomweight kickboxing tiff alongside former K-1 champ Kana Morimoto in one of several thrilling matchups at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The 27-year-old has spent extended time on the sidelines due to a recurring injury to her knee after she captured the atomweight MMA crown with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.Just months out of her return, though, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate explained her readiness and revealed her decision to make her return under kickboxing rules.She told Nick Atkin:&quot;Everything is getting better. I hope it's 100 percent before I fight Kana. As for this fight, I will consider this kickboxing as a test for myself. Because I want to know how my body condition is, how my physical condition has become as I haven't fought in a long time.&quot;Fight fans can visit watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch information. Those interested in securing seats for the card can purchase them here.