WATCH: Stamp Fairtex pulls out all the stops in utterly dominant showing against now-training partner Jihin Radzuan

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex endured many challenges on her journey to becoming the queen of the division, including overcoming Jihin Radzuan's hard-nosed wrestling style in October 2022.
Stamp needed to get things under control quickly as 'Shadow Cat' sought to blend her grapple-heavy offense with her excellent striking background. Fortunately, she stayed calm under fire.
At one point, the 27-year-old nearly cinched in a rear-naked choke following a failed attempt by Radzuan to outgrapple her on the ground. Stamp eventually won via unanimous decision.
Check out the highlights of their bout below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Some time after their encounter, Radzuan joined Stamp at Fairtex Training Center and has since become one of her most important training partners.
Stamp's work with the Malaysian standout culminated in her claiming the then-vacant women's atomweight MMA crown with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023, thus becoming the first three-sport world champion in ONE's history.
The Thai heroine's next foray inside the circle will be in a unification bout with longtime friend and ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Stamp excited to battle Denice Zamboanga
Originally scheduled to go down last June at ONE 167, Stamp and Denice Zamboanga's world title bout was postponed after the former tore the meniscus in her left knee during training camp.
Now fully healthy, Stamp spoke with ONE about their ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship unification matchup, saying:
"I'm so happy to be going back to the U.S. again. I was supposed to face Denice last year, but unfortunately, I got injured. Now, we finally get to fight for the belt."
Tickets for ONE 173 are available via Ticketmaster.