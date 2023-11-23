WATCH: Stamp Fairtex showcases the techniques that made her a three-sport world champion

Three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex recently went on a US tour where she traveled across the country conducting seminars and mingling with her American fans. Part of her seminars tour is Stamp breaking down some of her most iconic techniques, as posted on Youtube.

Here's the video:

"These are a few of the Muay Thai Techniques I used in my ONE Championship fights. Plus as a bonus there are extra clinch tips. I'll be teaching these techniques and more at my seminar series in the United States."

The first technique the flamboyant Thai star demonstrated was her blitzing punch combination inside the pocket. One of the things that makes Stamp Fairtex so exciting to watch is the ferocity with which she throws her combinations. Her head-body-head combinations inside can stun even the toughest of fighters, as was seen in her fight with Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak.

Next, Stamp showed how she landed her fight-ending body kick on Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 last May. The key was the knee to the body then immediately followed by a push to create space for the kick.

Next, it was classic misdirection tactics as Stamp showed us how she landed her now-iconic head-kick KO of Rashi Shinde in her MMA debut back in 2018. It was the clever set-up of leg kicks and then looking down while throwing a high kick that made it happen.

Better start drilling these techniques in the gym.

Stamp Fairtex meets MMA legends Renzo Gracie and Mark Coleman in the US

Stamp Fairtex recently had a memory she'll cherish forever when she met two bonafide legends in MMA: BJJ legend Renzo Gracie and UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman.

The interaction happened during Stamp's visit in the US. The two legendary icons were seen taking a photo with the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and the interaction that ensued will paint a smile on your face.

Here's a video of the interaction:

"Honored to meet two legends 🙇‍♀️ Thank you for your support ❤️‍🔥"

If this wholesome interaction doesn't make you smile, you have a heart of stone. Stamp Fairtex came a long way from being a child fighter in Thailand to a global star that certified legends have become her fans.