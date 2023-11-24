WATCH: Stamp Fairtex shows early glimpse of MMA supremacy in submission win over Asha Roka

Three-sport ONE world champion and Thai MMA superstar Stamp Fairtex is one of, if not the most, successful MMA fighter to come out of Thailand. This was solidified when she stopped Ham Seo Hee for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

By winning the promotion's 115-pound MMA strap, Stamp became one of the very few athletes in history to win world titles in three separate combat sports.

Debuting in ONE Championship’s main roster with back-to-back wins which garnered her both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, Stamp Fairtex fully transitioned into MMA in 2019.

The flamboyant Thai showed her well-rounded arsenal when she made her MMA debut in the main roster. Against India's Asha Roka back in 2019, Stamp sent a statement to the whole division on how lethal her ground game has become.

Here's a video highlight of the match:

"We throw it back to Stamp’s first MMA fight in ONE Championship 🏆 What’s next for the three-sport ONE World Champion? 🌟 @stamp_fairtex"

Stamp Fairtex goes on US tour, teaches her favorite techniques to fans

Stamp Fairtex is currently on a US tour, traveling across the country conducting seminars, and spending time with her American fans. As part of her tour, Stamp broke down some of her most iconic techniques on Youtube.

Here's the video:

"These are a few of the Muay Thai Techniques I used in my ONE Championship fights. Plus as a bonus there are extra clinch tips. I'll be teaching these techniques and more at my seminar series in the United States."

From her three-round dismantling of Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak to her second-round body-shot KO of Alyse Anderson, Stamp has utilized these techniques to achieve tremendous results. They wouldn't be as effective, however, if she didn't drill them over a thousand times in the gym.

And so should you.