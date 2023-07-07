WATCH: Stamp Fairtex shows relentless aggression in throwback clip against Bi Nguyen

ONE Championship shared a throwback highlight of Stamp Fairtex’s win against Bi Nguyen.

In November 2019, Stamp was matched up against Nguyen after winning her first two MMA fights in ONE Championship. After three action-packed rounds, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently posted a video on Instagram of Stamp showcasing her relentless aggression against Nguyen, with the caption saying:

“RELENTLESS in her pursuits 🤯 Can three-sport megastar Stamp take the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight World Title over South Korean MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee on September 1 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex”

Stamp Fairtex’s 2023 calendar year started with a kickboxing match against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in January, which she won by split decision. Stamp returned to the ONE atomweight MMA division on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 against Alyse Anderson.

The 25-year-old emerged victorious by a second-round knockout, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

On September 1, Stamp will fight for the third time in 2023. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title. The matchup was scheduled due to the reigning world champion Angela Lee needing more time to recover from the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee.

Ham holds a promotional record of 3-0, with wins against Itsuki Hirata and Denice Zamboanga x2.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14, which doesn’t have an official venue booked. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

