Stamp Fairtex says Ham Seo Hee war is ‘going to be a hard fight’

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle to try and achieve a goal that she has been chasing since making her MMA debut in 2018.

Transitioning to the sport as a former simultaneous ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the Thai superstar has been in search of a third world title in a third ruleset.

Whilst she came up short the first time around, getting submitted by ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee at ONE: X, she hasn’t lost her focus and drive.

Producing back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson since that setback, the 25-year old put herself back into world title contention leading to a fight with Ham Seo Hee on September 1.

With Angela Lee yet to return to the circle after the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria at the end of 2022, the ONE interim atomweight world championship is on the line between the division’s two standout contenders.

South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee has produced a three-fight win streak since debuting in ONE Championship, beating Denice Zamboanga in back-to-back fights and securing a unanimous decision over Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

Preparing for another tough fight that will test her all round skillset in mixed martial arts, Stamp Fairtex gave this evaluation of her opponent ahead of ONE Fight Night 14 in an interview with ONE Championship:

“She is very good on the ground too. She is good at everything. It’s going to be a hard fight.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

