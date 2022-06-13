Watch: Stunned Henry Cejudo takes a minute to react to Zhang Weili's vicious KO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Henry Cejudo needed a minute to take in Zhang Weili’s vicious knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. ‘Triple C’ watched UFC 275 alongside his wife and some friends, including The Schmo. What he saw stunned him so much that he needed some time to react.

In his most recent YouTube video, the former UFC titleholder documented his reactions to the Chinese star's rematch against the Pole. ‘Triple C’ watched the moment when Jedrzejczyk was knocked out by Weili’s spinning back fist.

Cejudo was in so much disbelief that after a few seconds he started clapping and stood up off the couch. Henry Cejudo, who has been training Zhang at Fight Ready in recent times, said to the camera:

“Man, I was so happy. I mean, it was so fast that it took me a minute to react.”

Watch Henry Cejudo react to Zhang Weili’s knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the video below:

Henry Cejudo went into full analyst mode from the get-go. During the first fight, he pointed out Weili's top control and described it as "vicious." Next, he pointed out Jedrzejczyk's lack of grappling prowess.

As one of Weili's coaches, he said he was proud to teach her about the patience in the fight and not to engage in striking exchanges. Cejudo summarized the first round, pointing out that Weili stuck to the gameplan and searched for takedowns, kept her distance and remained patient.

During the second round, before the KO, 'Triple C' emphasized that Weili was narrower with her punches, while Jedrzejczyk focused on connecting.

By defeating Jedrzejczyk, the Chinese fighter has likely secured herself a strawweight title shot at Carla Esparza.’Triple C’ announced that she will return to his gym to prepare for it. The duo previously worked together to prepare the former champion for her rematch against Rose Namajunas at UFC 268, which she lost via split decision.

Henry Cejudo congratulates Joanna Jedrzejczyk on her retirement

The scrap against Zhang Weili put an end to Jedrzejczyk’s two-year absence from the octagon. Despite her best efforts, the Pole suffered a devastating knockout loss and decided to announce her retirement post-fight.

Henry Cejudo was one of many fighters to congratulkate her on a greta career. Taking to Twitter, 'Triple C' said:

“Congratulations on retirement @joannajedrzejczyk you have inspired so many people from across the world. Thank you for giving us so many years of exciting fights and entertaining us with your passion for the sport. Best of luck in your future endeavors. Joanna Champion 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱”

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Congratulations on retirement @joannajedrzejczyk you have inspired so many people from across the world. Thank you for giving us so many years of exciting fights and entertaining us with your passion for the sport. Best of luck in your future endeavors. Joanna Champion Congratulations on retirement @joannajedrzejczyk you have inspired so many people from across the world. Thank you for giving us so many years of exciting fights and entertaining us with your passion for the sport. Best of luck in your future endeavors. Joanna Champion 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a former UFC women's strawweight champion, making her the first Pole to hold gold in the promotion. She stacked up 16-5 record, with two losses coming at the hands of Zhang Weili.

Aside from being a MMA fighter, Jedrzejczyk has the ambition to be a businesswoman and entrepreneur. In her home country, she is known for her charity work as a representative of the Cancer Fighters Foundation, which gathers funds to help cure the disease. She’s also an ambassador for the special Olympics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far