WATCH: Superbon breaks down his missile KO of Tayfun Ozcan to Mitch Chilson

The best way to describe former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn's head kick is a stealth missile with a power of an atom bomb.

You'll barely see it coming but when it finds your chin, you're done.

At ONE Fight Night 11 last month, Superbon once again proved that he's the best kicker in a sport of kickers. In a high-profile bout against Tayfun Ozcan, the Thai former world champ produced another highlight-reel head kick that mirrored his legendary KO of Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021.

It was one of the sneakiest head kicks you'll ever see. The distance from where it landed was also quite astounding. Not a lot can land, let alone knock someone out, with a head kick from close range like that. As a result, Ozcan hit the deck like he was shot by a bullet.

Here's a video of Superbon showing ONE commentator Mitch Chilson how he landed his now-famous kick:

It must be noted that Chilson recorded this video before ONE Fight Night 11. It might have been happenstance, but we like to believe that the Thai icon was already planning to land that particular kick upon studying his opponent in the lead-up to the fight.

After scoring another knockout in front of his hometown crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion called for a rematch with his rival and the man who took his belt, Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov took the belt in violent fashion earlier this year by nullifying Superbon's kicking ability with punches in the pocket. His pressuring style never gave the former world champion space to land his debilitating kicks.

Based on how he shut Ozcan's lights off by countering a punch combination with a head kick, it seems that the Thai superstar has learned his lessons from the past.

