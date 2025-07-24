Watch: Superbon guns down Turkish dynamite with signature head kick KO

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon reminded everyone why he's considered one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship with a spectacular knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023.The Thai legend delivered a masterclass in patience and precision against then-No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan, showcasing the championship experience that makes him one of the most lethal finishers on the roster.ONE Championship recently shared footage of Superbon's devastating finish on its official Instagram account (@onechampionship), giving fans a glimpse of the moment that changed everything.&quot;The other way around is even CRAZIER 🥶 Will we see another devastating KO when Superbon meets Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 in Tokyo?&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarly in their encounter, the Dutch-Turkish striker appeared to be finding success with his aggressive approach, keeping a tight guard while advancing into the pocket and consistently finding his mark with clean punches.The Bangkok-based fighter, however, seemed content to absorb the early pressure, but his veteran savvy was quietly setting the trap for his signature weapon.His patience paid dividends at the 1:46 mark of the second round when he unleashed a devastating left high kick that caught Ozcan clean and sent him crashing to the canvas.The highlight-reel finish showcased exactly why the Thai striking genius is one of the most feared head-kickers in combat sports, with his timing and technique proving lethal when the opportunity presented itself.The victory improved his record to 114-35 while earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus.Now, he hopes to bring the same weapons in his featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against interim champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMasaaki Noiri believes he'll oust Superbon in Tokyo bangerAs tough as it may be, Masaaki Noiri remains confident he'll have the divisional king's number at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.&quot;I'm going to fight the best in the world, Superbon. I have a belt, but this is the interim champion belt. So, I will beat the best, Superbon, and I will be the official world champion of this division,&quot; he said after their intense faceoff inside the Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.The Team Vasileus star earned the interim crown and the right to challenge the Thai kickboxing wizard after putting Tawanchai PK Saenchai to sleep at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March.